iHeartRadio
Choose your station
C

Kootenay-Bounday COVID-19 Case Counts Remains Low

covid 2

The Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley continue to win the battle against COVID-19.

Trail, Castlegar, Grand Forks and Kootenay Lake were all case free the week of Jan. 24 to Jan. 30.

The Creston Valley and Arrow Lakes had one new infection each, with two in the Kettle Valley and Nelson area.

The Fernie area remains one of the B-C hot spots.

The latest figures from the B-C Centre for Disease Control listed 29 new infections last week, meaning about 100 people have been infected in and around Fernie over the past month.

Just across the border in the Northeast Tri County Health District, the Colville area has had 36 active cases in the past two weeks, with five in the Kettle Falls area and three each in the Northport and Metaline Falls areas.

Northport is about 30km south of Trail and Metaline Falls is about 50km south of Salmo.

  • castlegar

    Date Set for Castlegar Mayoralty By-Election

    Castlegar voters go to the polls to elect a new mayor Sat. Apr. 24. Councillor Florio Vassalakakis and Gordon Lamont say they are running in the by-election. Candidates need to have thier nomination papers in before 4pm March 19th.
  • rcmp-sign

    Man Accused of Storming Rossland City Hall Released from Custody

    A 24-year old Rossland man is facing charges of mischief, forcible entry, two counts of weapon possession and one count possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose following last Tuesday morning's intrusion at Rossland City Hall
  • new local covid numbers

    COVID-19 Cooled in the West Kootenay-Boundary

    West Kootenay-Boundary residents continued to keep COVID-19 curtailed with only one case last week in the Trail area and two in the Kettle Valley. However, Fernie has developed into one of the hottest spots in B-C's Interior.