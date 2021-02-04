Kootenay-Bounday COVID-19 Case Counts Remains Low

The Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley continue to win the battle against COVID-19.

Trail, Castlegar, Grand Forks and Kootenay Lake were all case free the week of Jan. 24 to Jan. 30.

The Creston Valley and Arrow Lakes had one new infection each, with two in the Kettle Valley and Nelson area.

The Fernie area remains one of the B-C hot spots.

The latest figures from the B-C Centre for Disease Control listed 29 new infections last week, meaning about 100 people have been infected in and around Fernie over the past month.

Just across the border in the Northeast Tri County Health District, the Colville area has had 36 active cases in the past two weeks, with five in the Kettle Falls area and three each in the Northport and Metaline Falls areas.