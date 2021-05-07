Kootenay COVID-19 Cases Increase In April While Unemployment Decreases

The West Kootenay, Creston Valley and Boundary regions are coming off their most infectious month of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest figures from the B-C Centre for Disease Control indicated the Nelson area continued to have the most infections among the regional communities with 70 new cases throughout the month of April.

Greater Trail recorded 37, with 26 in the Creston Valley, there were 17 in Castlegar and area, while the Grand Forks area added 13.

Arrow Lakes and the Kootenay Lake area both had eight new infections during April and three Kettle Valley residents were added to their tally.

Nelson also leads those areas in pandemic-long totals with 157.

Greater Trail has experienced 68 infections, with 59 in the Creston Valley, there have been 40 throughout the Castlegar area, with 32 in and around Grand Forks, a total of 71 in neighbouring Kettle Valley, the Kootenay Lake area count totals 13, with 11 in the Arrow Lakes.

While COVID-19 cases continued to climb last month, the Kootenay Unemployment Rate decreased.

Statistics Canada reported a dip of a half-percent from March to 6.2%.

However, the national agency also reported the number of people working in the region fell by about 200 to 83,100. The number of Kootenay people looking for work was down by around 300 to 5,500.

With the exception of an increase in January 2021, the Kootenay Unemployment Rate has declined steadily since reaching a high of 16.1% in June of 2020.