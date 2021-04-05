Kootenay COVID-19 Cases Increasing

The Kootenay-Boundary and East Kootenay have seen their biggest spikes in new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control map for the period from Mar. 24 to Mar. 30 indicated there were 22 new cases in the Kootenay-Boundary and 29 in the East Kootenay, compared to nine and seven respectively for the previous week.

The B-C C-D-C says there have been 249 cases in the Kootenay-Boundary and 457 in the East Kootenay since the beginning of the pandemic.

Previous statistics from the provincial agency also pointed to increases in new infections throughout Greater Trail and the Nelson area.

The Trail area had six new cases from Mar. 21 to Mar. 27, with seven new infections in the Nelson area.

The Castlegar area and Creston Valley added two new cases each during that period, with three in the Grand Forks area.

B-C Health officials reported a new record for daily infections province-wide on Good Friday with 1.072.

They also announced an expansion of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccinations for 55-to-65 year old’s to areas outside the lower mainland.

People in that age group will be able to get those shots from pharmacies in Kelowna, Kamloops. Vernon, Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, Nanaimo, Parksville, Prince George, Quesnel, Terrace and Victoria.

The plan does not include any Kootenay communities.

The province is taking telephone bookings for seniors 72-and-older and plans to offer a province-wide online system to make appointments later this week. West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley residents can book their appointments by calling 1-877-740-7747.