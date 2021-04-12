Kootenay COVID-19 Cases Increasing, Regional Unemplopyment Decreasing.

The Kootenay-Boundary and East Kootenay haven’t been able to avoid the record wave of new COVID-19 cases across B-C and Canada.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control recorded 33 new infections in the Kootenay-Boundary for the week of Apr. 2 to Apr. 8, up from 22 the previous week.

The provincial agency said the new case count rose from 29 the week before to 83 for the period ending Apr. 8 in the East Kootenay.

According to the B-C C-D-C map, the Kootenay-Boundary has had a total of 288 infections, with 555 in the East Kootenay since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Kootenay unemployment rate is down slightly.

Statistics Canada said the rate for March was 6.7% after hitting 6.9% in February.

The federal number crunchers said 80,300 people in the region had jobs last month and 5,800 were looking for work.

The region’s jobless picture has stabilized since December 2020, after hitting a high of 16.1% last June.