Kootenay COVID-19 Count Rises to Record Heights

New COVID-19 cases in the Kootenays continue to climb.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control confirmed a record 57 new infections in the Kootenay-Boundary for the week of Apr. 16-22, an increase of 18 from the high of 37 the previous week.

The new cases included two infections at Stanley Humphries Secondary School from Apr. 19-22.

The new case count in the East Kootenay reached 88, after hitting 83 during the week of Apr. 2-8.

The community-by-community breakdown will be released later this week.

Meanwhile officials at the Northeast Tri County Health District just across the border in Washington State continues to warn against attending large gatherings.