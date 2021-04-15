Kootenay COVID-19 Increases Hit Area Schools

The Kootenay-Columbia School District confirmed someone at J-L Crowe Secondary in Trail has tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter from School District 20 Acting Superintendent Katherine Shearer noteed the exposure was Fri. Apr 9, but didn't say if it involveed a student or teacher and states the person is self-isolating at home.

It added that Interior Health is tracking down close contracts of the infected person and students should still go to school unless they are experiencing symptoms.

Meanwhile, School District 8 Superintendent Christine Perkins confirmed COVID-19 cases have turned up at Nelson’s Rosemont Elementary School.

Her letter also said the infected group doesn’t necessarily include students and teachers.

The quarantine period for those potentially exposed ends Apr. 26.

The quarantine period for the potential exposure at Creston's Erickson Elementary School between March 29th and 31st had ended.

Perkins told EZ Rock News anyone now symptom-free is welcome to return.

The school exposures are part of a record number of local cases.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control listed 13 new infections between Apr. 4 and Apr. 10 in the Nelson area, with 12 in the Creston Valley.

The Trail area had eight, there were six in and around Castlegar, two in the Grand Forks area and two in Kootenay Lake. Arrow Lakes and Kettle Valley went case free during that one-week period.

South of the border, officials in the Northeast Tri County Health District are alarmed at the sharp increase in cases in Republic after social gatherings in the Ferry County community about 80km west of Colville.

That includes events at the Republic Eagles last Friday and Saturday.

As of Thursday morning, the district was reporting four inections in Republic with increases in active cases over the past two weeks in several areas.

There were 19 people infected in the Colville area, 17 the in Chewelah area, 15 in the Kettle falls area and four in Northport.