Kootenay COVID-19 Protest Group Continues Its Campaign

A member of the group that recently demonstrated in front of Nelson-Creston M-L-A Brittny Anderson's office says they aren't going away until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Nadia Podmoroff said Kootenay Freedom has grown from a few people that got together to discuss related issues, to a membership of about 550 with diversified backgrounds.

“We consist of doctors, nurses, former paramedics, first responders, engineers, social workers and people from diverse social, political, economic and cultural backgrounds,” said Podmoroff who described the movement as an emotional support group with many specific goals.

“Human rights, medical freedom, vaccine choice, informed consent, privacy rights, unbiased journalism, transparent science, free speech, democracy and the opening of our economy,” said Podmoroff.

She said their protests are peaceful, respectful gatherings aimed at pressuring provincial politicians to look at their scientifically based research which has been delivered to M-L-A’s.

Podmoroff said it’s the duty of government to be informed and act accordingly, adding that Kootenay Freedom members feel information used to impose provincial COVID-19 mitigation measures were based on faulty data.

“It’s our belief that our rights and freedoms to such fundamentals as freedom of speech, peaceful assembly, the right to employment and access to health care have been infringed upon under false pretenses,” said the Kootenay Freedom member who added lockdowns and other measures have caused more harm than the virus and said the movement continues to gain momentum.

“We’re not only united in our region, we’re united across this province, and we’re united across this country, and at this time we’re uniting across the world’, said Podmoroff.