Kootenay COVID-19 Rates Falling, Vaccination Opportunities Increasing
New COVID-19 infection rates locally have decreased significantly.
Kootenay-Boundary cases fell 40% to 34 and decreased 25% to 67 in the East Kootenay for the week ending Apr. 29th.
There were a record 57 new cases in the Kootenay-Boundary and a regional high 88 new infections in the East Kootenay for the week ending Apr. 22.
The B-C Centre for Disease Control will release the community-by-community breakdown later this week.
Interior Health has listed potential exposures at Nakusp Elementary School on Apr. 22, 26 and 28th.
B-C Health said vaccination appointments for B-C residents in their 50's should continue this week and anyone 30-or-older can now book AstraZeneca shots at the Columbia River, Pharmasave, Safeway and Shoppers Drug Mart Pharmacies in Castlegar.
Arrangements can be made through the provincial on-line or phone systems and by calling the pharmacies directly.
All but Pharamsave have wait lists.
Pharmacies in Cranbrook and Penticton have also been added for local adults 30-and-older to book their shots.