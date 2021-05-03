Kootenay COVID-19 Rates Falling, Vaccination Opportunities Increasing

New COVID-19 infection rates locally have decreased significantly.

Kootenay-Boundary cases fell 40% to 34 and decreased 25% to 67 in the East Kootenay for the week ending Apr. 29th.

There were a record 57 new cases in the Kootenay-Boundary and a regional high 88 new infections in the East Kootenay for the week ending Apr. 22.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control will release the community-by-community breakdown later this week.

Interior Health has listed potential exposures at Nakusp Elementary School on Apr. 22, 26 and 28th.

B-C Health said vaccination appointments for B-C residents in their 50's should continue this week and anyone 30-or-older can now book AstraZeneca shots at the Columbia River, Pharmasave, Safeway and Shoppers Drug Mart Pharmacies in Castlegar.

Arrangements can be made through the provincial on-line or phone systems and by calling the pharmacies directly.

All but Pharamsave have wait lists.