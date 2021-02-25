Kootenay COVID-19 Rates Remains Lowest in B-C

It was another COVID-19 free week in the West Kootenay and Creston Valley.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control said there were no new cases in the Trail, Castlegar, Nelson, Arrow Lakes, Kootenay Lake and Creston Valley areas between February 14th and the 20th, but found three in the Grand Forks area and one in neighbouring Kettle Valley.

Grand Forks had only three cases in all of 2020.

All of those regions were infection free the previous week.

The latest B-C C-D-C figures reported six new cases in the Cranbrook area, two in the Kimberley region and one in the Fernie area.

Interior Health reported 30 new infections on Wednesday and said another five virus sufferers in the region have died, bringing the I-H-A death toll to 101.

B-C health officials said there were 456 new cases across the province in Wednesday’s update.

On the U-S side, the Colville and Kettle Falls areas have had 12 active cases each over the past two weeks, with three in and around Chewelah and one in Northport.

The Northeast Tri County Health District reported seven new cases in Stevens County on Wednesday, with three in Pend Oreille County and one in Ferry County.

Officials said there have been 100 new infections district-wide over the last 14 days.