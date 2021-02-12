Kootenays Caught in the Opiod Crisis with Record Fatality Rate

British Columbia's chief coroner said the province has recorded the most deaths ever in a single year due to an unnatural cause, with 1,716 lives lost to illicit drug overdoses in 2020, including record numbers in the Kootenays.

The 19 fatalities in the Kootenay-Boundary are an increase of over 30% from 2019, while the East Kootenay death toll went from one in 2019, to 18 last year.

Coroner Lisa Lapointe says there's an ``alarming'' death rate of 33.4 per 100,000 people across B-C and it far surpassed fatalities caused by suicides, homicides, motor vehicle crashes and prescription drug deaths combined.

Lapointe said harm reduction measures, such as overdose prevention sites, were starting to have an effect in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic drove people back inside their homes where they used drugs alone.

She said most people dying are males in private homes, and it's not just limited to any one area but is happening in communities across the province.

B.C. declared a public health emergency in 2016 after a significant increase in overdose deaths caused by powerful opioids, including the synthetic drug fentanyl.

Lapointe says it's time to decriminalize the simple possession of drugs so that public health officials can reduce the harm and stigma associated with substance use.