Leafs Lament Loss of KIJHL Season

The Nelson Leafs are disappointed over the cancellation of the K-I-J-H-L season.

The Leafs won both of their pre-season games and went 3-0 to start the regular season before play was shut down in November.

Assistant Coach Adam DiBella feels they had the kind of team capable of making a deep playoff run.

“We really liked our group, we scored ten goals, three out of the five games, we could score goals and we had a shutout in the another game so we were really looking forward to seeing how far we could go, win or lose,” said DiBella who is proud of how the team stuck together while awaiting word on the rest of the season.

“The group, they really bought in and they did their best to keep their nose clean through the COVID protocols over the three months we weren’t playing,” said DiBella who added the team is disappointed but not surprised by the league’s decision to suspend play until next fall.