Local COVID-19 Cases on the Decline Overall

KBEK COVID

New COVID-19 infections in our regions were down for a second straight week.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control reported 22 cases in the Kootenay-Boundary for the week ending May 6, with 45 in the East Kootenay, reductions of about 35% for both.

Interior Health is reporting coronavirus exposures at Erickson and Adam Robertson Elementary schools in Creston on May 2 and 3.

The B-C C-D-C report for Apr. 23-29 indicated there were 34 new cases in the Kootenay-Boundary and 67 in the East Kootenay.

Both regions set records for new cases during the reporting period between Apr. 16-22 with 57 in the Kootenay-Boundary and 88 in the East Kootenay.  

The latest statistics give the Kootenay-Boundary a pandemic-long total of 430, while there have been 802 cases confirmed in the East Kootenay since Jan. 2020.

Meanwhile, Golden is among provincial hotspots where adults 18-and-older are urged to register for vaccinations.   In Alberta, kids as young as 12 can start getting appointments.

