Local COVID-19 Infections Highest in the Nelson Area

The Nelson area remains the most active throughout the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley for COVID-19 infections.

New B-C Centre for Disease Control statistics indicated the area had 19 new cases in January, for a total of 72 between the beginning of Jan. 2020 , to the end of Jan. 2021.

The new numbers suggested the Kettle Valley had 18 new cases last month for a total of 58.

The Grand Forks area recorded five new infections last month, that’s two more than all of 2020 giving the area including Christina Lake a total of eight.

The Trail area and Creston Valley added three cases each in Jan. 2021, with one each in Kootenay Lake and Arrow Lakes.

The total overall case counts for the 13 month period were 19 in the Trail area, 23 for the Creston Valley, five for Kootenay Lake and three for Arrow Lakes.

There was no change in the statistics for the Castlegar area as that total remained at 18.

There were only five new cases combined for all of those areas during the week of Jan. 24 to Jan. 30.

The Northeast Tri County Health District which serves over 66,000 residents just across the border in Stevens, Ferry and Pend Oreille Counties, had 427 new infections last month, down from a high of 740 in December.

The pandemic-long total for the district hit 2,279 on Wednesday, with 1.503 people infected in Stevens County, where 21 of 30 deaths have occurred.

The Colville area continues to have the most active cases in the district over the past two weeks with 36. There were six in the Kettle Falls area.

Another two infections have been detected in Northport, which has now had five active cases over the most recent 14-day period.