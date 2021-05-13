Local COVID Numbers Improving, but still Increasing in the Nelson area

COVID-19 hit Nelson and the Arrow Lakes the hardest of local communities last week.

However, 10 new cases for the Nelson area was a 25% decrease, but six in Arrow Lakes doubled the total from the previous week.

According to the B-C Centre for Disease Control statistics for the week of May 2-8, Greater Trail and Castlegar had four new infections each, with six in the Creston Valley and one in Kootenay Lake.

The Grand Forks area and the Kettle Valley were infection free.

Province-wide, 39 of 600 new infections outlined by health officials Wednesday were in the Interior.

South of the border, Republic, which is about 60km south of Grand Forks, remained the hottest spot in the Northeast Tri County Health District.

Officials in Northeast Washington State said there were 30 active cases in the community of under 2,000 over the past two weeks.

Colville has had 23, with eight each in the Chewelah and Kettle Falls areas and one in Northport.

Stevens County recorded a record number of hospitalizations in April, while largely because of the outbreak in Republic, 11 people had to be transferred from the Ferry County hospital to out-of-county facilities due to overcrowding, officials said.