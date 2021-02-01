Man Accused of Storming Rossland City Hall Released from Custody

A 24-year old Rossland man is facing five charges following last Tuesday's intrusion at Rossland City Hall.

Matthew Ponka is accused of pushing his way past staff and locking himself inside an office with a bow and arrow before being talked out by responding officers.

Police believe he got in through a back door at about 7 a.m.

Trail RCMP said Ponka has been released under very strict conditions into the custody of his family and will be monitored by police while in the community.

He faces charges of mischief, forcible entry, two counts of weapon possession and one count of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.