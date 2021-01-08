Murder Suspect Found Dead near Salmo

RCMP confirm the body found Thursday morning near Salmo is the man suspected of killing two people near Creston.

The man was discovered close to a motel after the car stolen from one of the victims turned up in the community Wednesday evening.

Police suggest he took his own life, saying his death was not believed to be the result of a criminal act.

RCMP and paramedics were called to the Highway 3 pullout near Summit Creek Bridge early Wednesday night.

A 40-year-old Calgary man died at the scene, a 24-year-old West Kootenay woman passed away later in hospital. Both were stabbed.

RCMP maintain all three knew each other and said neither police nor the Coroner will release their names.

Police indicated the Coroner is still looking into the death of the suspect to determine all the facts.