Nelson area Mother of Six Seeking a Nursing degree

A Nelson area mother of six, has added the additional challenge of getting a nursing degree.

Heather Anderson who is completing year-three of the four year program at Selkirk College felt after being a full-time mom for 18 years, it was time for a new career when her youngest child started kindergarten.

“I wanted to pursue other things, other opportunities in my life that many of my peers and the people around me have been able to act on like making advances in their careers,” said Anderson who also wanted to take some of the economic pressure off of her husband.

Heather said they met while in university while she was working on her BA in Psychology and she finished her degree by correspondence after they started a family.

She said the most difficult part of the transition from full-time mom to being a mom with a full-time course load in a very demanding program has been time away from her children.

“That brings on feeling of guilt and frustration,” said Anderson who really misses supporting and watching her children’s activities

“I think that every mom that I know of feels guilty in some way, it just kind of comes with the role,” said the mother of children between the ages of 7-and-19.

However, Heather feels there has been a role reversal, with her children supporting her quest to get her nursing degree.

“They are very proud of me, they ask me at the end of the day, oh, how did your exam go? And it’s really sweet, this would be so much more difficult if I didn’t have the support of my family and friends,” said Anderson who added her oldest daughter with a drivers license has taken on a lot of the family errands.

Anderson also feels as a mom with older children, she has a connection with younger peers in the nursing program but admits laughingly she can be “bossy”.

She credits her instructors for having the expertise and versatility to convey their knowledge in an understandable way outside of the conventional hospital setting,

Heather’s goal after graduating next year is working at the Psychiatric Unit in Trail, but pointed out her support base has extended beyond family, friends and peers.

She stressed the bursaries offered at Selkirk College has made her pursuit of a new career financially feasible.

“It gives a break to the financial stresses that comes with being a student,” said Anderson who also said the scholarships themselves are rewarding and motivating.

“For me, it’s just an added incentive for doing well,” said Heather.