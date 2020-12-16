Nelson Explosion Causes Minor Injury and Minor Structural Damage
There is only minor structural damage and minor injuries to a resident after an explosion near the Selkirk College Silver King Campus.
Nelson Fire fighters believe the use of butane gas inside the residence led to Tuesday's blast that blew out the door and all the windows.
The only materials on fire when the crew arrived were some pieces of cloth burning outside the suite.
Chief Len MacCharles said this incident could have had dire consequences.
He suggested the use of any flammable liquid like camping gas, gasoline, propane or butane inside could be catastrophic and stressed they should only be used outside in well ventilated spaces.