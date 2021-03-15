Nelson Hydro Rates Increasing in 2021

Nelson Hydro customers will pay more this year.

Nelson City Council directed Nelson Hydro in November to implement a 2.3% annual general rate increase for the Urban Service Area while requesting B-C Utilities Commission approval for an identical increase in the Rural Service Area.

At council's last meeting the Urban 2.3% rate increase was adopted, effective Apr. 1.

The later implementation is meant to give the Utilities Commission time to consider the rural rate increase.

It also means that condensing the annual increase over 9-months will work out to a 3.32% rate increase through the rest of 2021.