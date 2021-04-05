Nelson Police Say Saturday's Freedom Rally Was Peaceful, But Illegal

The three alleged organizers of Saturday’s Freedom Rally in Nelson have been fined $2,300.

City Police said they identified the organizers as a 41-year-old man from Halfmoon Bay, a 40-year-old Vancouver man and a 58-year-old Winlaw Woman.

About 150 people rallied against provincial COVID-19 prevention rules at City Hall and between 75-and-80 demonstrators marched down Baker and Vernon Streets according to police.

Police said some demonstrators held placards for passing motorists and pedestrians along the 300-block of Ward Street.