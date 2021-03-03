Nelson to Participate in Drug Decriminalization Debate

B-C has just gone through its deadliest January ever for drug overdose deaths.

The provincial coroner says 165 people died last month, including four in the Kootenay-Boundary and one in the East Kootenay.

Chloe Sage of Ankors in Nelson feels decriminalizing simple possession cases would be a positive step and is encouraged the dialogue will include local input.

“I think when people can hear from people who are affected personally they may have a different understanding of what it looks like and how it can be a positive move,” said Sage.

The drug testing coordinator at the Nelson facility also said making sure provincial measures to reduce the number of illicit drug deaths are implemented in the Kootenays is among the many challenges facing local addictions workers.

Sage stressed this is the case in the push for a safe drug supply across all of B-C and getting local addicts into treatment programs.

“People who want to do in-house treatment, residential treatments, it’s very difficult for transportation, for one thing, and it’s very hard to get in, you have to wait for a while,” said Sage.

The provincial coroners report indicated fentanyl continues to be present in the drugs taken by about 80% of B-C residents who have died from illicit overdoses.

However, Sage feels fentanyl is not the problem.

“Fentanyl is what they are looking for because they (addicts) all know it is present in opioids now, but they don’t know there’s carfentanil in there which is a thousand times stronger than fentanyl and they don’t know benzodiazepines are in there all the time,” said Sage.

Seven fatalities in Nelson were among a record 19 drug overdose deaths in the Kootenay-Boundary last year. The report also said four people died in Trail, three in Castlegar, two in Grand Forks and one in Creston.