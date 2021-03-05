New Pandemic-Long COVID-19 Counts Released for Local Areas

The number of new COVID-19 infections continues to fall throughout the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control’s newly released totals since January 2020 has broken down the counts for the individual health areas.

Nelson has had 72 cases, but went infection free through February, after recording 19 in January.

Creston’s count stands at 22 after going case-free in February, following two infections the month before.

The B-C C-D-C map indicated Trail added two cases in February for a total of 21, after three were recorded in January.

Castlegar has had only one additional case in 2021, for a total of 19.

Grand Forks has had five cases each in the months of January and February for a total of 13.

The Kettle Valley also added five infections in February to increase its total to 63. The area just west of Grand Forks added 16 cases in January.

The Arrow Lakes and Kootenay Lake had infection-free February’s, after both had one case each the month before. Arrow Lakes’ total is three and five in Kootenay Lake.

February’s total of all of those areas is 12 for a pandemic-long countof of 218.

The Northeast Tri County Health District just across the border from the Kootenay’s has a total population comparable to all of the areas listed above.

The combined total for Stevens, Ferry and Pend Oreille Counties in February was around 300 and 2,502 since the pandemic began.