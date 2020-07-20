Off-Duty Police Officer Critically Injured in Nelson

The Abbotsford Police Department says Constable Allan Young remains on life support and is not expected to survive his injuries.

Nelson City Police want to speak with more witnesses to an altercation Thursday resulting in life-threatening injuries to an off-duty Abbotsford Police Officer.

Police say the 55-year old was taken to hospital in critical condition after approaching a man causing a disturbance in the 600-block of Baker Street.

The victim got help at the scene from witnesses, first responders and medical personnel.

Nelson City police have arrested a 26-year-old man and are consulting with the RCMP Major Crimes Unit as the investigation continues.