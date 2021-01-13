Olympic Champion from Trail Loses Her Life to Cancer.

Olympic rowing champion Kathleen Heddle has died of cancer at age 55.

Heddle, born in Trail, and Marnie McBean won Olympic gold medals in 1992 and 1996. Heddle also earned gold with the women's eight's in 1992.

A statement from Rowing Canada said Heddle passed away Monday at home in Vancouver.

The B-C Sports Hall of Fame member battled breast and lymph-node cancer followed by melanoma and brain cancer for six years.

Heddle is survived by her husband Mike and children Lyndsey and Mac.