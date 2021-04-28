Opponents Plan to Make Creston Fire Hall an Election Issue

An opponent of the new Creston Firehall believes the facility will be an election issue again in the fall of 2022.

Keith Goforth says residents who feel the 8-million dollar project should be put off until after the pandemic, fear it could cost even more.

“Our concern is this estimate will be, as it does often will have cost over runs and get carried away,” said Goforth who added many people who oppose the project support the installation of a new facility, just not now.

“It’s an expensive build, it just a poor time to do it. We had hoped they (Town Council) would hold off until the pandemic is over which is hopefully in the months to come, but this council we feel has an agenda,” said Goforth who concedes the current facility is outdated, but feels it is functional enough to get by until economic conditions improve.

Mayor Ron Toyota has pointed out it has taken several years and two referenda to get the project to this stage and has stated the current facility is beyond the point where repairs would be a sufficient option.

He said it’s time to get moving on the Cook Street project and the work could begin on May 3.

“We bought the land from the Loblaws organization two years ago, the fencing is all up and we’re hoping by early May Chandos Construction will be on site and if all goes well by July, we will have a shell of a building up,” said Toyota.

Goforth said with the project going ahead, opponents intend to keep their dialogue in the public forum for when voters go to the polls in Oct. 2022.

“There’s not a lot we can do other then to inform the public and keep the council accountable for their choices,” said Goforth.

“Until there is another election, there is not much we can do.”