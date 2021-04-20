UPDATED-Power being Restored to Residents Impacted by Sunday Windstorm

Fortis BC tells the EZ Rock Newsroom that crews are working to restore the remaining roughly-2000 customers still without power today, Tuesday April 20th.

Fortis says about 1250 customers were brought back online around midnight last night, as well as an additional 400 customers yesterday evening.

Additional Fortis and Nelson Hydro crews remained on the ground Tuesday morning trying to restore power to the remaining residents affected by Sunday’s windstorm.

Fortis was reporting power was still out Tuesday morning in areas across the Creston Valley, along Kootenay Lake in the Nelson area and near Kaslo.

Fortis also had a helicopter flying around the West Kootenay Monday looking for fallen trees on power lines.

Nelson Hydro Manager Scott Spencer said all 10,600 customers were affected by Sunday’s storm because they lost the feed from Fortis and generation from their power plant.

Nelson Hydro reported power to the city and the north shore had been restored by late Monday evening and they continued to work on small pockets including the Grohman area early Tuesday morning.

Both companies said they hoped to have power restored to all customers sometime Tuesday.