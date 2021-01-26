iHeartRadio
Quirky Calls Keep Cops Busy over the Weekend

rcmp-sign

Trail RCMP had a couple of odd calls late last week.

Officers had to calm things down Sunday morning when a fight between cat's belonging to an Aspen Road resident and a visitor escalated into threats exchanged between the 29-year-old Trail man and 20-year-old Castlegar woman.

A 48-year-old Trail woman called police just after midnight Friday upset about how her 40-year-old brother was treating her on her birthday.  Police were able to conclude they had gone out to celebrate earlier in the evening at a local steak house restaurant and had been drinking.

The siblings shook hands after officers intervened.  In both cases, RCMP reminded the people involved that 911 calls should be reserved for emergencies only. 

Meanwhile it was a short visit by an American driver who crashed into a cement barrier Sunday at the Kingsgate border crossing.

Creston RCMP said the driver suspected of being impaired refused to provide a breath sample and was sent back with a keepsake of Canadian charges.

    Trail City Council Holds Off On Butler Park Decision

    The last thing council wants to do is shut down baseball. That from Councillor Sandy Santori as Trail City Council has sent the question of closing Butler Park in 2021 back to staff to explore options and work with Youth Baseball to keep the facility open.
    Kootenay-Boundary Keeping COVID-19 at Bay

    The B-C Centre for Disease Control indicated there were no new infections from Jan.10 to Jan.16 in the Trail, Castlegar, Grand Forks, Creston and Kootenay Lake areas, two in and around Nelson and one in Arrow Lakes. They counted four in the Kettle Valley.
    Trail City Council Looking at a Tax Increase for 2021.

    Trail City Council heads into its capital plan review projecting a 3.68-percent tax increase. Mayor Lisa Pasin says a 2-million dollar federal and provincial cash infusion for COVID-19 relief helped keep projected expenses down.