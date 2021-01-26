Quirky Calls Keep Cops Busy over the Weekend

Trail RCMP had a couple of odd calls late last week.

Officers had to calm things down Sunday morning when a fight between cat's belonging to an Aspen Road resident and a visitor escalated into threats exchanged between the 29-year-old Trail man and 20-year-old Castlegar woman.

A 48-year-old Trail woman called police just after midnight Friday upset about how her 40-year-old brother was treating her on her birthday. Police were able to conclude they had gone out to celebrate earlier in the evening at a local steak house restaurant and had been drinking.

The siblings shook hands after officers intervened. In both cases, RCMP reminded the people involved that 911 calls should be reserved for emergencies only.

Meanwhile it was a short visit by an American driver who crashed into a cement barrier Sunday at the Kingsgate border crossing.

Creston RCMP said the driver suspected of being impaired refused to provide a breath sample and was sent back with a keepsake of Canadian charges.