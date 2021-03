There are five candidates in the Castlegar mayoralty by-election.

Former councillors Lawrence Chernoff, Kirk Duff and Florio Vassilakakis are joined by Gord Lamont and Gordon Zaitsoff. Chernoff is also a former mayor.

There are also four candidates for the council seat vacated by Vassilakakis.

They are Brian Bogle, Sandy Bojechko, Shirley Falstead and Heather Fancy.

Voting day is April 24th.