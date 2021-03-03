RCMP Investigate Threats In Kaslo and Fruitvale Bus Collision

Kaslo RCMP had to call in the Emergency Response Team to help with a distressed woman who has mental health issues.

Police visited Monday after she wrote about taking lethal action and hostages and said she threatened officers with an edged weapon and barricaded herself inside.

When she wouldn't negotiate with Emergency Response officers, police said they used tactics to get her outside safely and the woman was taken to hospital.

The 79-year-old Fruitvale woman critically injured after being struck by a transit bus in the community last week remains in hospital.

B-C RCMP Highway Traffic Corporal Mike Halskov also said there was a re-enactment of the incident in the village’s downtown.

Halskov added investigators have poured over video from several sources, while getting valuable information from a number of witnesses who have come forward.