RCMP Investigating Shooting of a Horse, Drugs and Weapons Charges Laid

Creston RCMP want to hear from anyone with information into the fatal shooting of a horse on Wed. Apr. 14.

The animal was found by its owner with several gunshot wounds.

A 25 year old Trail woman appears in court Apr. 29 on weapons and drug charges after her arrest on outstanding warrants.

RCMP said a subsequent search of a West Trail residence on Apr. 9 turned up two weapons and a substantial amount of suspected fentanyl.

She was released after spending five days in custody.

Trail RCMP also allegedly caught a pair of different types of break-in culprits on Apr. 9.

Police said there was a bear inside a West Trail garage looking for a post-hibernation meal.

Officers were also called to a residence in the Gulch after a report of an intruder inside the home.

Family spotted the man during a routine check while the residents were away.

Police said the man appeared to have been inside the house for several days and even had the locks changed.

He was arrested and has a May 27 date in Rossland Court.

Meanwhile, Kootenay-Boundary Regional Fire Fighters suggest a carelessly discarded cigarette started a wildfire in Rivervale.