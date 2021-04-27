RCMP Investigating Stabbing, Break-In, and Bullet Ridden Vehicle

A break and enter at the Castlegar Thrift Store has R-C-M-P seeking tips.

Police said an employee arrived Monday morning at the 6-hundred-block Columbia Avenue business to find a small amount of cash and property was stolen.

Police believe entry was gained by the suspect or suspects forcing their way through a side door that was somewhat concealed to the public.

The perpetrators are believed to have gotten in sometime between late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

A Crawford Bay man is recovering from stab wounds suffered in an altercation last Friday.

Creston RCMP said a suspect was arrested shortly after the victim reported the incident and charges are pending.

The suspect and victim know each other.

A pick-up truck full of bullet holes found near Nine Mile road has Trail RCMP looking for answers.

It was found abandoned at around 5:30 p.m. on Apr.17. The owner has been notified.

Trail RCMP officers found a creative way to free a hungry bear from inside a truck in Rossland.

Police said the bear opened to door to get in, but couldn’t get out of the vehicle.

Officers in two cruisers parked in front of the truck, tied a rope to the door handle on the drivers side and opened it when safely back in their police cars.

He bear then went on its way ending the 4 a.m. incident on Black Bear Drive.

The day before in Rossland, Trail RCMP officers interrupted a man’s 12 p.m. bath to take him into custody.

Police said the 38-year-old from Surrey was wanted on a multitude of serious violent offenses and was tracked to the Rossland home where he was hiding out.