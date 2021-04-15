RCMP Ivestigating Fatal Crash near Creston and Fatal Fire in Balfour

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating Tuesday's fatal single-vehicle mishap on Highway 3-A about 4 km north of Gray Creek Store.

Police believe speed could be a factor in the car losing control on a curve and going down a steep embankment before stopping near the Kootenay Lake shoreline at about 2 p.m.

Traffic Services investigators in Cranbrook haven’t ruled out anything in their probe for a cause and want to hear from any witnesses, while still interested in any dash-cam video of the incident.

They can be reached at 250-420-4244.

The driver, a local man in his 40's was taken to hospital. The passenger, a man in his 60's from Alberta was killed.

Nelson RCMP continue to assist the coroners’ investigation into a fatal fire a year ago in Balfour.

Police treated the cause as suspicious at the time, but now say it was accidental, believing a burning heat or light source may be to blame.

However, an exact cause hasn’t been determined.

A 45-year-old woman died in the blaze which destroyed a home in the 61-hundred block of Sykes Road on Apr, 8, 2020.