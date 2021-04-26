iHeartRadio
RCMP Rescue a Trail Man in Distress and Raid Two Houses in Castlegar

Trail RCMP teamed up with Kootenay-Boundary Regional Fire Fighters and B-C Ambulance Service Paramedics in a successful conclusion to a potentially perilous situation.

Officers responded to a report on Thurs. about a man experiencing a mental health crisis near Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital.

They searched the area after finding his unoccupied car in the facility’s parking lot.

The crisis negotiating team was called in when the man was spotted on a steep ledge in the hospital area.

Police said they got invaluable support from hospital personnel, while the fire fighter’s high-angle rescue team and paramedics stood by during the four hours of negotiations before the may stepped away from the cliff.

He was admitted to hospital for assessment and treatment.

Meanwhile, a man and woman have been arrested in a pair of Thurs. drug busts by Castlegar RCMP.

Police reported 36-year-old Andrew Cancella remained in custody after the discovery of suspected cocaine, drug trafficking materials, $78,000 and two cars at a 5th Ave. residence. 

He was out on bail on a trafficking charge from Nov.

54-year-old Lisa Melville heads to court May 5 after a 3rd Ave. raid that netted suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, cash and a car.

    Kootenay COVID-19 Count Rises to Record Heights

    COVID-19 continues to gain momentum in the Kootenays. The B-C Centre for Disease Control reported a weekly record 57 new cases in the Kootenay-Boundary and 88 in the East Kootenay between April 16th and 22nd.
    Duff Defeats the Field in Castlegar By-Elelction

    Preliminary results have former councillor Kirk Duff beating outgoing councillor Florio Vassalikakis by 42 votes in the Castlegar mayoralty by-election. Former mayor Lawrence Chernoff was 226 votes back. Brian Bogle won the seat on council by over 11-hundred votes.
    Trail City Council Tackles Homeless Situation Downtown

    A safe drug injection site, cameras and lighting in the alley near the homeless shelter, as well as more cleaning and painting over graffiti are among solutions being explored.