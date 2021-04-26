RCMP Rescue a Trail Man in Distress and Raid Two Houses in Castlegar

Trail RCMP teamed up with Kootenay-Boundary Regional Fire Fighters and B-C Ambulance Service Paramedics in a successful conclusion to a potentially perilous situation.

Officers responded to a report on Thurs. about a man experiencing a mental health crisis near Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital.

They searched the area after finding his unoccupied car in the facility’s parking lot.

The crisis negotiating team was called in when the man was spotted on a steep ledge in the hospital area.

Police said they got invaluable support from hospital personnel, while the fire fighter’s high-angle rescue team and paramedics stood by during the four hours of negotiations before the may stepped away from the cliff.

He was admitted to hospital for assessment and treatment.

Meanwhile, a man and woman have been arrested in a pair of Thurs. drug busts by Castlegar RCMP.

Police reported 36-year-old Andrew Cancella remained in custody after the discovery of suspected cocaine, drug trafficking materials, $78,000 and two cars at a 5th Ave. residence.

He was out on bail on a trafficking charge from Nov.

54-year-old Lisa Melville heads to court May 5 after a 3rd Ave. raid that netted suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, cash and a car.