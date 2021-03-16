RCMP Seize Suspected Drugs and Tell Tale of two Couples

Grand Forks RCMP believe they have prevented a substantial amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine from hitting the streets.

A city resident was arrested without incident during the Saturday raid on a Donaldson Street hotel unit and was released pending further investigation. RCMP said they also seized a large amount of cash in the Mar. 13 bust.

RCMP said this is the same unit raided by police two months ago.

Meanwhile in Creston, a bogus bomb threat may result in charges of mischief and making a false statement.

The 911 call was made last Friday by the partner of a couple after RCMP responded to a domestic dispute when only one was arrested for alleged illicit drug use. The partner was upset they weren't arrested as well and unable to accompany their significant other.

The next day, another couple held a cross-border date at the Rykerts crossing with one person in BC and the other in Idaho. They spent their time physically distanced while interacting in lawn chairs.