iHeartRadio
Choose your station
-1°C

RCMP Seize Suspected Drugs and Tell Tale of two Couples

rcmp 2

Grand Forks RCMP believe they have prevented a substantial amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine from hitting the streets.

A city resident was arrested without incident during the Saturday raid on a Donaldson Street hotel unit and was released pending further investigation.  RCMP said they also seized a large amount of cash in the Mar. 13 bust.

RCMP said this is the same unit raided by police two months ago.

Meanwhile in Creston, a bogus bomb threat may result in charges of mischief and making a false statement.

The 911 call was made last Friday by the partner of a couple after RCMP responded to a domestic dispute when only one was arrested for alleged illicit drug use.  The partner was upset they weren't arrested as well and unable to accompany their significant other.

The next day, another couple held a cross-border date at the Rykerts crossing with one person in BC and the other in Idaho.  They spent their time physically distanced while interacting in lawn chairs.

  • nelson hydro

    Nelson Hydro Rates Increasing in 2021

    Nelson Hydro customers can expect a rate increase this year. City Council needs B-C Utilities Commission approval for identical rate increases of 2.3% in the rural and urban services areas.
  • bchl

    Update-BCHL Season to Start In Early April

    The BCHL Board of Governors have approved the return to play plan endorsed by the Provincial Health Office with teams based throughout five "pods". League officials said those locations and the schedule will be disclosed over the next couple weeks.
  • selkirk college

    Selkirk College Preparing for Return to Full On-Campus Courses.

    The President of Selkirk College sees the return to full on-campus instruction this September as a chance to recover from substantial financial losses brought on by the pandemic and perhaps expand the curriculum.