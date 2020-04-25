RDKB Warns Stay Away From Banks of Area Waterways

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary warns residents to stay clear of the banks of area waterways.

The EOC Director for the RDKB pointed out levels in creeks, streams and rivers are rising and can cause erosion with rapid change along the banks of fast moving water posing a safety hazard.

Mark Stephens said RDKB staff have been measuring levels from the Kettle and Granby river systems and in Christina, Boundary and Trail creeks daily, while monitoring data from river level sites and snowpack sites, as well as weather stations within the Kettle and Granby watersheds in BC and Washington State.

In a release issued by the RDKB, Stephens indicated there is one area of particular concern.

"We are watching the weather and snowmelt for the Kettle closely. We have definitely seen that transition into the melt season with mid-elevation and even high-elevation snow starting to come down. The West Kettle is currently at a one year return level and is forecasted to rise and fall throughout the next few days." said Stephens who added the regions snowpacks were at about 120%.

The EOC Director said the RDKB has 250,000 sandbags available throughout the region and residents will be told where to pick them up if flooding is imminent.

The RDKB asked that any major erosion or flooding be reported to the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456.