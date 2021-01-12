Remi Drolet Getting Ready to Return to the World Stage

A Rossland cross country skier who made history last year anchoring Canada to a relay silver at the world junior championships is ready to step up to a bigger stage.

Remi Drolet leaves soon for World Cup Races in Finland, followed by the under 23-world championships.

His performances will determine if Remi gets a spot on Canada’s World Championship team.

He feels training full out since last spring when COVID-19 ended the racing season early, has left him in better shape than last season.

“Last year I was sick leading up to the beginning of the season,” said Drolet who added the pandemic related isolation has had a positive impact.

“This year, since everyone is being a lot more careful and I’m at home instead of at school (Harvard), it’s been a lot easier to stay healthy and maintain a good training volume.”

Drolet is also coming off an impressive fourth-place finish in the 30km race at the world junior’s, barely missing the podium and is anxious to resume racing, following the disappointment of having last year’s racing season cut short because of COVID-19.

The national team veteran is confident he can compete with the best at a higher level.

“Of course now I’m competing in the U-23’s, and maybe even in the world championships so it will be stiffer competition but I hope I can still find some good results,” said Drolet.

Another Drolet will also be wearing Canadian colours. Jasmine is on this year's world junior team.