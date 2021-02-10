Rossland In the Running for the Kraft HockeyVille Title

Time is running out to get behind Rossland's campaign to win the Kraft Hockeyville title for 2021.

Rossland Arena Society President Ona Stanton said supporters only have until Sunday Feb. 14, to go onto the Kraft Hockeyville website and share stories about the facility.

She added there are other ways to count contest points.

“There are direct links on the page that say share to Facebook or share to Twitter and those also help give our page more points as well, but adding that story is the critical piece,” said Stanton who added the nomination came as a surprise.

”Someone who used to live in town, who used to skate at the arena, they nominated it, they contacted us and said, hey we’ve got a page, you just need to add stories, add information,” said the arena society president, who is hopeful supporters will jump on board.

“ It’s a bit of a no brainer to try your best to make this happen.”

Stanton feels in addition to telling personal stories, anyone who visits the Rossland Arena section of the Kraft Hockeyville website will be astounded by the stories already posted.

“If nothing else, you’ll have a great time going down memory lane and it’s really heart warming to read all the stories on there right now and it really does just take a few minutes of your time,” said Stanton.

The winner will host an NHL exhibition game with 250-thousand dollars in renovation funding for their arena. The top four communities will receive arena infrastructure money.