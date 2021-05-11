Rossland Man Dies in Vehicle-Pedestrian Mishap

A 61-year-old Rossland man has died after being pinned between two vehicles.

RCMP said he got lodged between a parked car and Jeep Cherokee traveling along Kootenay Avenue in Rossland.

Police reported passers-by tried to help free the man who had been walking on the street just before noon Monday.

He was taken to hospital, but didn't survive.

RCMP said the 91-year-old woman driving the Jeep was assessed at the scene but didn't need additional medical attention.

Sergeant Mike Wicentowich has offered assistance to anyone having difficulty dealing with the tragedy.

He said those needing help can call the Trail detachment at 250-364-2566 and will be connected with RCMP Victims Services.