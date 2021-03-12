Selkirk College Preparing for Return to Full On-Campus Courses.

The President believes new opportunities lie ahead for Selkirk College with provincial permission to return to full on-campus instruction this September.

Angus Graeme is excited about using knowledge from the forced conversion to on-line classes as a means to expand the curriculum and regain the substantial revenue lost because of COVID-19.

“Our recovery will be fairly quick,” said Graeme but he warned it could come with some job cuts.

“There will be some tough budget decisions, probably to make for next year, but as I’ve said many times, we have just such an innovative and insightful group of employees who are already starting to think about this,’ said Graeme.

The college’s president felt staff displayed that type of skill when the pandemic hit.

Graeme said they were forced to convert to delivering the majority of their programs online and staff pulled that off without a significant drop in enrollment.

He hopes this new found knowledge will form the foundation for increasing their curriculum and enrollment this fall.

“If we use technology, we can provide courses and programs in some variable formats, maybe some new intakes that may be delivered a different way, new program ideas,” said Graeme who added work has begun to make on-campus instruction their priority.

The college is currently offering 30% of their courses on-campus and Graeme said the conversion back to the conventional on-campus experience could mean enrollment figures that exceed pre-pandemic levels, while still offering online services for students with that preference.

“Sometimes students, with the flexibility, might prefer some element of that going forward so that they can commute less, or they may be able to stay in their home communities a little longer or part of the (school) week,” said Graeme who stressed safety will still be paramount regardless of how courses are delivered.