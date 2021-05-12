Sleeping Drivers, Bears and Floating Raft Make Trail RCMP Report

Trail-R-C-M-P reported two separate incidents from early Sunday evening involving drivers sleeping behind the wheel.

R-C-M-P responded to a report that a driver was believed to be passed out in a parked car on Highway 3-B.

While the arresting officer woke up the 32-year-old man from Trail, the RCMP member noticed a loaded handgun inside the vehicle.

Police seized two loaded handguns, ammunition, drug trafficking paraphernalia and roughly 29-grams of drugs believed be methamphetamine and cocaine.

The man remains in custody.

About 15 minutes later, a 26-year old Rossland man was found allegedly passed out inside his vehicle on Whitman Way in Warfield.

Police believed the man was under the influence of a drug and was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition.

Trail R-C-M-P is once again reminding the public to keep anything that might attract bears out of their vehicles.

Police responded to a report on Fri. May 7, that a bear damaged a vehicle on Topping Street in West Trail.

RCMP said the bear broke in through the car window overnight to get at a bag of garbage inside.

Meanwhile a bear got trapped inside a vehicle the next morning in Rossland.

A 28-year-old city man used an extension cord to open a door and let it out.

However in this case, there was nothing inside that should have attracted the bear and Conservation Officers were notified.

The detachment is also warning against leaving vehicles unlocked.

RCMP have also asked a 50-year-old Trail man to stop sailing his makeshift raft down the Columbia River. There was nothing illegal about last Wednesday's trek, police said the craft simply wasn't sturdy enough for the fast flowing water.