Smoke Eaters Add Eastern Depth Down the Middle
The Trail Smoke Eaters have added a centreman with Jr-A experience.
Nova Scotia native Brady Hunter split last season in the North American Hockey League's Minnesota Wilderness and Northeast Generals.
The former Nova Scotia Major Bantam scoring champion with 47 points in 33 games, was MVP, Top Offensive Player and First Team All-Star, while helping lead his team to a league championship.
The 18-year-old Hunter was also a First Team All-Star in Major Midget while leading the league with 29 assists.