Smokies Boss Reflects On Penticton Pod Mini-Season

The Head Coach and General Manager of the Trail Smoke Eaters said the 20-game mini-season in the Penticton pod was gruelling, monotonous and exhausting for the players and coaches, but rewarding.

Tim Fragle pointed to the quick transition from taking a young team from skills and drills sessions only over a four month period to four-games-a-week as a foundation for the future.

Fragle said there were some growing pains.

“Some nights we were really good in Penticton and there were some nights we were completely off as you would expect with a young team,” said Fragle who added Quinn Disher was among the young guns who got off to an impressive start.

“As you would in a normal year, if it’s 60 games, we played 20 (in Penticton), he kind of petered out towards the end, a 17-year-old playing against 20-year-old’s and you know, we would expect that,” said Fragle about the forward who returns next season as their top scorer from the mini-season with seven goals and five assists.

Fragle also complimented 18-year-old Brady Hunter who had five goals and three assists in 15 games.

Trail’s 9-11 record included going 1-9 against the Vees.

Fragle feels playing against a team built to host the Centennial Cup this year with the maximum number of 20-year-olds was a great learning experience.

“You could just tell in the close games, they just felt more comfortable and experienced,” said the Smokies bench boss who admitted his team gave them too much respect at times and the Vees took advantage of the additional time and space.

Fragle said one of their biggest lessons was the way giving up goals late in periods were momentum killers, especially against a team with Penticton’s poise.

The head-to-head clashes also told Fragle what’s needed to build a BCHL contender, despite the occasional on-ice adversity

“If that’s the measuring stick, why not play the best in a development year to see where you stack up, how close you are, we found out that we’re pretty far away (to contend) and we need to make some decisions to make our group better moving forward.” said Fragle who pointed out they have 21 players eligible to return.

“They won’t all be back, we’ll look to improve our group, there’s a real good base of young players that we invested in this development year, so we definitely like the group coming back and (have) lots of options there,” said Fragle as the recruitment continues.