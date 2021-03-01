iHeartRadio
Speeding Vehicle Carrying Drugs Stopped In Nelson

nelson city police

Two men and a woman face charges after trying to evade Nelson police.

City Police had to use a spike belt to stop their rented van early Sunday afternoon on Ward Street after speeding up once the driver spotted city police vehicles upon entering the community.  The vehicle was allegedly involved in prior police incidents in Castlegar and Trail earlier in the day.

Police also said the driver ran into a City Police car trying to flee the scene and officers later found a significant amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Police indicated all three adults were arrested without incident and there were no injuries to officers or the suspects.

They remained in custody pending a court appearance on several charges including failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

 

Meanwhile. Nelson City Police want to hear from anyone who saw or knows about a Friday afternoon vandalism spree.

Eight cars parked on the 700-and-800 blocks of Vernon Street and the 300 block of Cedar Street sustained a total of over $5,000 in damage.  Police said it was primarily slashed tires that happened between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m..

  • jasper book

    Story of Jasper the Swimming Dog Makes it Into Print

    A Castlegar dog's fight for survival earlier this year is the subject of a new children's book available on Amazon. Owner Mary Hummel described how Jasper swam across the Columbia River three times over several days before being rescued.
  • covid 19

    Kootenay COVID-19 Rates Remains Lowest in B-C

    COVID-19 is back in the Boundary, but the West Kootenay-Creston Valley had another infections free week. B-C Centre for Disease Control numbers for last week had three new cases in the Grand Forks area which had only three in all of 2020, and one next door in the Kettle Valley.
  • cranbrook court

    Creston Murder Case Goes to Trial This Summer

    A five week trial has been scheduled in Cranbrook for a 33-year-old man accused in the killing of Creston's Katherine McAdam. Nathanial Jessup was charged with second degree murder four years after the August 2015 discovery of McAdam's body in Erickson.