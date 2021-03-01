Speeding Vehicle Carrying Drugs Stopped In Nelson

Two men and a woman face charges after trying to evade Nelson police.

City Police had to use a spike belt to stop their rented van early Sunday afternoon on Ward Street after speeding up once the driver spotted city police vehicles upon entering the community. The vehicle was allegedly involved in prior police incidents in Castlegar and Trail earlier in the day.

Police also said the driver ran into a City Police car trying to flee the scene and officers later found a significant amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Police indicated all three adults were arrested without incident and there were no injuries to officers or the suspects.

They remained in custody pending a court appearance on several charges including failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Meanwhile. Nelson City Police want to hear from anyone who saw or knows about a Friday afternoon vandalism spree.

Eight cars parked on the 700-and-800 blocks of Vernon Street and the 300 block of Cedar Street sustained a total of over $5,000 in damage. Police said it was primarily slashed tires that happened between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m..