Zack Feaver scored his fourth goal of the preseason and added the shootout winner as the Trail Smoke Eaters grinded out a 2-1 preseason win Sunday over the Prince George Spruce Kings at Cominco Arena.

Feaver’s goal in the final minute of the opening period held up until Rowan Miller tied the game jamming home a rebound late in the second period.

Goaltenders Logan Turness of the Smoke Eaters and PG’s Aaron Trotter were unbeatable through the rest of regulation and overtime in the defensive struggle that saw the Spruce Kings outshoot Trail 21-20.

Neither team scored on the power play with PG going 0-4 and the Smoke Eaters 0-3.

Chase Dafoe also scored in the shootout for Trail while Christian Buono got the lone shootout goal for PG who completed a three game weekend road trip at 1-1-1, following a split in Cranbrook.

Trail’s newest defenseman wasn’t in the lineup.

Garrett Valk was acquired from the Chilliwack Chiefs for future considerations.

The 18-year-old from North Vancouver played 40 games for the Chiefs last season.

The son for former NHL’er Gary Valk brings size and grit to the Smoke Eaters blue line.

The 6’3” 210 lb rearguard has developed a reputation for competing hard.

Coach and GM Tim Fragle calls Valk a hard nosed defender who skates well with great potential.

The Smoke Eaters who have a preseason record of 6-2-1 will host Merritt on Wednesday.