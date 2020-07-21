Stabbing Victim Recovering, Suspect Released Pending Court Appearance

The 31-year-old man accused in Sunday’s stabbing at Gyro Park in Trail is heading to court October 15th on a charge of aggravated assault.

Trail RCMP said the suspect has been released pending the court appearance with several conditions attached including no contact with the victim or witnesses and abstention from non-medical drugs and alcohol.

Police said a long standing dispute between two men escalated and a 45-year-old was stabbed in the stomach adding there was no danger to the general public.

Witnesses led police to the suspect who was arrested without incident.

The victim was taken to hospital by police with life-threatening injuries.

RCMP indicated he was in stable condition Tuesday morning and continues to recover after undergoing surgery.

Police also said the suspect is well known to them and Trail RCMP will monitor him often.