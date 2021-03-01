Story of Jasper the Swimming Dog Makes it Into Print

The story of the lost Castelgar Dog who swam across the Columbia River three times last July has been chronicled in a new children's book.

Co-author and owner Mary Hummel said the book also paid tribute to the many people who helped with the successful search that took several days.

“The book came out at 3,500 words and we had to take it down to about 1,350 and basically, then I illustrated it because I had back surgery and was flat on my back, so I illustrated it and (after that) we published a book,” said Hummel.

Mary and her husband and co-author Brent tried to track down their lost dog during several trips into the woods around Castlegar after receiving tips of sightings from others involved in the several-day search.

The couple decided to venture out one last time before giving up. To their surprise and delight, the many days and hours of anguish came to an end when after they got out of their car, Jasper came trotting out of the bush in an ending befitting a Hollywood movie.

Mary said they tried to fill in the “doggie” blanks during Jasper’s determined effort to get reunited with his family.

“There’s a few little details that possibly are fabricated, but not necessarily. It’s just details we don’t know about,” said Hummel who added that made the story more fun to write.

“The fact he was able to swim this river three times is in itself probably miraculous, but the fact that we found him, the fact that we had so much help, just everything was so wonderful,” said Hummel.

The book called "King of the Columbia, Jasper the Great Pyrenees" is out in hard cover, soft cover, e-book as well as audio and available on Amazon.