Talks Continue to Salvage Shortened BCHL Season

The BCHL season may not be lost after all.

League governors have delayed a vote on the fate of spring hockey until early next week saying discussions continue with the Provincial Health Office regarding the league’s proposed back-to-play plan.

The issue intensified late last week when a letter sent to the PHO from BCHL Commission Chris Hebb indicated they needed clearance to play within days or the league would vote on whether to suspend operations until the fall.

In the meantime, B-C Health approved the plan by B-C based WHL teams to resume play out of hubs in Kelowna and Kamloops.

Shortly after that decision was announced, B-C Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told a mid-week COVID media briefing she had concerns about the BCHL’s plan to operate out of five “pods”.

Henry said, to be blunt, those concerns had to be addressed knowing timing was an issue and wasn’t sure if they would be resolved by the deadline.

The P-H-O was reportedly reviewing the BCHL plan and league officials hadn’t received their response by Thursday evening, prompting a governors meeting called for Friday afternoon.

Late Friday afternoon the BCHL posted a tweet indicating the board was putting off their decision while dialogue continues with the P-H-O and the decision on whether or not to shelve the rest of this season would be delayed.

The league did conduct about 90 pre-season games last fall before the current provincial order regarding sports activities halted play in mid-November.