Teck Coal has been assessed fines totalling $60 million for contaminating waterways in southern British Columbia.

Crown prosecutor Alexander Clarkson said the fines are the largest ever under the Fisheries Act.

Teck pleaded guilty to two charges of releasing selenium and calcite into the Elk and Fording Rivers in 2012.

The company has several coal mines operating in the area.

Clarkson said the fine amounts to $80,000 per offence per day.