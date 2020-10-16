Teck's Trail Taxes were On Time

It turns out a tax payment for the Teck Trail Operation wasn't late after all.

It was received it a day after the city's extended deadline of August 31st.

However, provincial legislation passed over the summer gave commercial ratepayers until September 30th.

City officials said the BC legislation from mid-August overrides the city bylaw passed in late April meant to provide COVID-19 economic relief for ratepayers.

The news release from the city also said they would have had no choice but to collect the penalty if the province had not passed its amendment for commercial taxpayers.

The 10-percent penalty would have cost Teck about 550-thousand dollars.