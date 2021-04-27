Teck Trail Operation Deals With Third Ammonia Leak Since Late March
Officials at the Teck Trail Operation said they are investigating and taking corrective measures after a third ammonia leak in a month.
The company stated the Monday afternoon incident was contained to the Fertilizer Operation with no risk to the community or environment and no injuries.
Bingay Road which runs adjacent to the Fertilizer Operation was closed for a short period.
Officials maintained the leak was small, appropriate regulatory authorities were contacted and the company takes all three incidents very seriously.